Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Boosted Its Stake by $1.00 Million as Shares Rose; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Rose, Berkshire Hathaway Decreased by $602.60 Million Its Position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45M, down from 11.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 167.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 355,597 shares to 703,145 shares, valued at $24.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 78,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,378 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.63 million were accumulated by Amer Century Companies Inc. Barr E S accumulated 35,061 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 0.55% stake. Moreover, Rowland Co Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,433 shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Washington-based Sonata Capital Group Inc Inc has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Wealth Advsrs, Virginia-based fund reported 29,523 shares. First Merchants Corp invested in 0.57% or 31,613 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 4,899 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc reported 23,025 shares. Haverford Tru Co has 944,307 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Harvey Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,500 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 34,800 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Lvm Mngmt Mi reported 2.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fukoku Mutual Life Com holds 8,646 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9.40 million shares to 59.51 million shares, valued at $6.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.68 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.