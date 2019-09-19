Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Decreased Stake by $305,800 as Valuation Rose; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased Holding as Stock Declined

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 64.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 32,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 18,015 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $912,000, down from 50,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 577,280 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Street Mkts Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Investment Counsel holds 1.66% or 33,163 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,334 shares. Moreover, Round Table Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 112,971 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lbmc Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 7.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 351,705 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has 6,825 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 1,992 shares in its portfolio. Friess Associates Limited Liability Company invested 1.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dean Invest Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,947 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exane Derivatives holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 15,396 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Comcast’s Peacock Could Be Dead on Arrival – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,180 shares to 15,912 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 176,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 39,312 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited accumulated 0.03% or 44,932 shares. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 0% or 4,499 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs accumulated 37,380 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 0.75% or 531,468 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 8,126 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,645 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 36,663 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 0% stake. 4,645 are owned by Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 169,210 were reported by Arvest Bank Trust Division. Central Savings Bank & Tru owns 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio.