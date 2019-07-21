Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder National Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $389,721; Sun Life Finl (SLF) Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,412 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 35,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 6.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 206,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,148 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, down from 638,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.39. About 563,048 shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 16/04/2018 – Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.93 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.93 per share. SLF’s profit will be $548.68M for 11.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 46,570 shares to 143,538 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

