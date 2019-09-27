Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $4.02 Million as Share Value Rose; Fedex (FDX) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 44.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 11,532 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.83% or 8,425 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 210,112 shares. Telos Mngmt invested in 0.45% or 9,445 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc stated it has 2.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Woodmont Counsel holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,125 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 836,263 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. First Citizens State Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Intrust National Bank Na owns 2,816 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot owns 14,313 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited stated it has 5,528 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 12,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Colony Group owns 37,165 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Next Fincl Group Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 24,111 shares to 889 shares, valued at $69,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 59,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

