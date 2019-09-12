Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Woodward (WWD) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut Position by $31.55 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 95.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 279,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 11,842 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 291,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 91,841 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 129,194 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, down from 135,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.03. About 3.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 163,841 shares to 209,143 shares, valued at $35.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.78M for 20.82 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

