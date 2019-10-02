Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose; General Motors Company (GM) Shareholder Ar Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 70,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78 million, down from 72,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $128.07. About 2.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 25,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 115,610 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, down from 141,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 5.30M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 21/03/2018 – Govt official says GM Korea finds it hard to share information about global strategies; 12/04/2018 – EVgo to build fast charging network for GM’s Maven unit; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.32 –THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 13/04/2018 – GM’s South Korean unit said it lost $1.1 billion in 2017, its fourth straight yearly loss; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/04/2018 – General Motors has decided to report U.S. sales at the end of each quarter instead of at the end of each month; 04/04/2018 – GM will kill the Chevrolet Sonic, reports Wall Street Journal, citing; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM: SETTLEMENT MAY TRIGGER 30M SHARE PAYOUT FROM GM; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA FOR TWO MONTHS (NOT BY END-APRIL)

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.65 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 204,254 shares to 212,754 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 41,571 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation. 16,933 were accumulated by Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Corp. 48,724 are held by Bryn Mawr Trust. Moreover, Cadence Financial Bank Na has 0.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlantic Union Retail Bank reported 101,664 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ckw Gru holds 0.03% or 1,060 shares. Holderness Invs stated it has 12,296 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc owns 49,752 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc holds 1.24% or 79,187 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings Tru has 2.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 85,792 shares. Paragon Management Limited reported 0.41% stake. Woodstock Corporation has 2.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 92,655 shares. Barbara Oil reported 0.64% stake. Steadfast Capital Management LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,000 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.63 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Torray Ltd holds 1.62% or 404,928 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management invested in 1.10 million shares or 4.42% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Two Sigma Llc reported 9,070 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs holds 8,800 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership owns 466,338 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Rockshelter Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.43% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Heritage accumulated 46,984 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1,300 were accumulated by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. 698,836 were reported by Voya Mngmt Lc. American National Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Redwood Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 350,200 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs reported 213,616 shares stake. West Family Investments Inc has 0.5% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 51,649 shares.