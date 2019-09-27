Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Manikay Partners Cut Its Stake; Ancient Art LP Has Raised Stake in Zillow Group (Z) as Market Valuation Rose

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 53.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 483,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 425,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.35 million, down from 908,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 4.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 1.77M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 93,750 shares to 281,250 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,579 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 2.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stonebridge stated it has 58,880 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies Inc reported 2.19% stake. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Bank Of America De stated it has 25.57 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership holds 4,829 shares. Hartford Financial Incorporated reported 2.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Van Strum & Towne Inc has 4.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 47,497 shares. 95,139 are held by Tt. Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ironwood Finance Lc accumulated 320 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ipg Inv Advisors invested in 0% or 8,414 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 15,608 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.00 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.