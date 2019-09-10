Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increased Position by $1.57 Million; F M C (FMC) Market Valuation Rose While Petrus Trust Company Lta Raised Position by $1.90 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, up from 152,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 658,788 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 14,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,254 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $134.91. About 7.73M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst

