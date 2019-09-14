Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Lindsell Train LTD Has Trimmed Holding; Greenhaven Associates Has Increased Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Position by $7.04 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74 million, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: French mobile freemium game maker Voodoo raises $200M from Goldman Sachs and plans to more than double staff; 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS NO LONGER WORKING WITH OCTO TELEMATICS ON PROPOSED LISTING IN VIEW OF U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST SHAREHOLDER; 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/03/2018 – Dealbook: Will Goldman’s Blankfein Depart by the End of the Year?: DealBook Briefing; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Echoes Saudi View That Oil Rally Won’t Hurt Demand; 22/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 23/05/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup (Phm) (NYSE:PHM) by 1.31 million shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $174.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (Fdx) (NYSE:FDX) by 22,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Dow and S&P Rise on Trade Hope; Nasdaq Falters – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood Palmer holds 0% or 100 shares. 20,589 are held by Lumbard Kellner Limited Liability Company. Tikvah Management Ltd Co has 60,591 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 3,105 shares. Foundry Prtn accumulated 87,428 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,738 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 3,650 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 371,412 were accumulated by Blair William Il. South State reported 38,179 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.85% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Channing Mgmt Limited Company reported 17,404 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Limited reported 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 101,250 are owned by Iat Reinsurance Company.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 348,000 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $664.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 194,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.