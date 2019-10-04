Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Lindsell Train LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $333,600 as Stock Value Rose

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd analyzed 24,948 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74 million, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 4.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,476 shares to 112,887 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Com owns 53,227 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc holds 1.43% or 68,102 shares in its portfolio. Summit Strategies owns 2,074 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel reported 196,219 shares stake. First Business Finance Svcs Inc invested in 11,211 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited accumulated 1% or 427,631 shares. Addenda Cap holds 0.59% or 57,816 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,406 shares. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 77,909 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 45,583 shares. Gw Henssler Associate reported 211,201 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,915 are held by Northstar Ltd Company. Charter Tru reported 12,826 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 1.21 million shares to 7.17M shares, valued at $518.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU) by 262,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).