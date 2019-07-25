Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Legacy Private Trust Has Increased Its Holding by $2.51 Million as Share Price Rose; Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mobileiron (MOBL) by $17.79 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 80.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 22,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,506 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 27,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.66. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $752.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 582,935 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.94% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co invested in 2.04M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 32,152 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Mngmt Limited Liability reported 600,000 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.05M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,961 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1.04 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Intll Gp accumulated 0% or 47,467 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 361,606 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.03% stake. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 134,600 shares. 18,570 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability.

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,375 shares to 17,960 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX) by 9,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,837 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (LEMB).