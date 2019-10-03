Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $464,955 as Stock Rose; Chevrontexaco (CVX) Shares Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 22,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 419,413 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 7,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,984 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $993,000, down from 15,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 384,216 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 6,216 shares to 29,087 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P North Am Fd (IGV) by 1,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 14.80 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Limited Company owns 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,958 shares. Griffin Asset holds 103,314 shares. The California-based Van Strum And Towne has invested 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 288,122 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,624 shares. The New York-based Gm Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.40M shares. Heritage Investors, Maryland-based fund reported 143,150 shares. Stifel Financial reported 2.36 million shares. Moreover, Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has 1.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 133,863 shares. Sit Investment Assoc has invested 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 2.11% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 54,492 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company holds 14,376 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.22% or 2.14M shares.

