Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowered Its Stake; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shares Rose, Suncoast Equity Management Raised Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 87,241 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.71M, up from 84,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.36 million shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Cap Ltd Com reported 5.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 0.67% or 7.91M shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management invested in 1,537 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has 13,037 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs Inc holds 0.01% or 1,432 shares. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 7,441 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Sol Mngmt Com holds 0.59% or 15,464 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 173,459 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 18,415 shares stake. Cincinnati has invested 2.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intact invested in 3,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zevenbergen Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 6,865 shares. Baker Ellis Asset has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,099 shares to 35,559 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 1.02% or 28,122 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 1.46% or 17,348 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Co holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,440 shares. Bluespruce LP reported 724,056 shares or 8.52% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,325 shares. Security Com has 0.24% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,565 shares. Stralem And Incorporated has 21,810 shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. Birinyi Associate stated it has 0.98% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Allen Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). David R Rahn And Associates holds 2,730 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com reported 0.15% stake. Jupiter Asset Management holds 0.03% or 2,782 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America invested in 1,406 shares.