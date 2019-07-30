Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Upped Position; Hamel Associates Has Lowered Cameco (CCJ) Holding by $1.57 Million

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 85.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 142,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 167,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 487,561 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $145.68. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has 11,160 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,962 shares. Cincinnati Casualty reported 20,000 shares. Moreover, Jp Marvel Investment Lc has 2.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 59,961 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,199 shares. King Wealth has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon Management invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). D L Carlson Inv Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,992 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crawford Investment Counsel holds 368,819 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 42,508 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 52,174 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W has 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,230 shares. City Tru Comm Fl stated it has 13,237 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.80M for 45.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.