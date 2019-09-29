Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose; Cacti Asset Management Upped Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $561,000 as Share Price Rose

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 206,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.37 million, up from 203,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 08/04/2018 – Goldman CEO’s deputy can’t stop, won’t stop spinning records; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B PER CCAR CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS PLANNING TO HIRE 150 IN WARSAW HUB THIS YEAR

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 422 shares to 8,625 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mathes Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,650 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc owns 537,429 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tompkins Fincl Corp invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0.7% or 785,599 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C accumulated 0.15% or 247,138 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 14,220 shares. Caprock holds 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 30,195 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd reported 5.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howland Mngmt Lc holds 1.59% or 147,016 shares in its portfolio. Rdl holds 1.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 13,996 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,737 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.58M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 1.56% or 105,566 shares in its portfolio. Kopp Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 1,725 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Mgmt holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 3,890 shares. Private Ocean Limited Com holds 83 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 320 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 5,585 were reported by Murphy Cap Management. 517 are held by Heritage Wealth. First Interstate Financial Bank, Montana-based fund reported 23,460 shares. 2,167 are owned by Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Llc. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 218,551 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth accumulated 40 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.46% or 104,100 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 47,488 shares. Comm Financial Bank stated it has 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 14,000 shares to 13,750 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.