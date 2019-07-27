Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosted Holding; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Rose, Diversified Trust Co Has Raised Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,508 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 36,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 2.51M shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.80 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Mason Jeanne K sold $2.68M worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 37,274 shares.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Baxter’s IV insulin Myxredlin; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter (BAX) Reports FDA Approval of Myxredlin – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6,100 shares to 160,643 shares, valued at $46.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 21,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,207 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

