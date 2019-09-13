Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Position; As Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Stock Declined, Hsbc Holdings Plc Lifted Position by $1.57 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 286.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 55,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 75,485 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 19,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 886,229 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – RELEASED 2 LETTERS, DATED MARCH 6, & MARCH 20, 2018, TO LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES IN WHICH CO PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE MERGER; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Will Carefully Review Pebblebrook’s Revised Proposal; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted FFO 63c-65c a Share; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL CONFIRMS REJECTION OF PEBBLEBROOK OFFER; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Is Said to Have Made Fourth Offer for LaSalle Hotels; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEB); 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ADDITIONAL SCHEDULED REPAIR WORK LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:HIG) by 446,966 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (Call) (NYSE:SHW) by 50,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (Put) (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Kennedy Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 413,819 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 10,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 33,400 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Westpac Bk invested in 452,682 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 160,111 shares. Morgan Stanley has 108,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adelante Llc accumulated 1.33 million shares. Assets Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 40,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 25,663 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 800 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,400 shares to 22,724 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Ltd Llc holds 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 16,009 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak stated it has 1,992 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Tn owns 22,953 shares. Hartford reported 206,994 shares. Fil holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.28M shares. Ami Invest Management, Indiana-based fund reported 27,687 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 535,301 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca holds 2.91% or 122,298 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Company owns 6,650 shares. Peavine Capital Lc reported 2,605 shares stake. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 2.79% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 256,276 shares. New England Research And Mgmt holds 2.08% or 21,980 shares in its portfolio. Leonard Green Partners Lp invested in 1.3% or 60,000 shares. Factory Mutual Ins, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 365,911 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru has invested 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).