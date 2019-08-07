Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position Raised by Roundview Capital Llc

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 51.22 million shares traded or 37.91% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 20/03/2018 – TPGE:ASSETS IN DEAL INCL.POSITIONS IN EAGLE FORD & AUSTIN CHALK; 24/04/2018 – Ford Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Ford Honors Metalsa at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 11/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: State Police say a 2003 Ford Mustang stopped in the roadway and refused to continue forward during a chec…; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHIFT AWAY FROM LUXURY CARS TO SUVS IS ‘BREATHTAKING’; 03/05/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 01/05/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Ford, Fiat Chrysler Report April U.S. Auto Sales

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 156,860 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42 million, up from 151,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00M on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

