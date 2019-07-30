Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Js Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Minerals Technologies (MTX) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Has Decreased Stake

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 31,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,695 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 111,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 5,038 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 19.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 27/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 MTX BOARD AMENDS BYLAWS TO REVISE PROXY ACCESS PROVISION; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MATURITY DATE FOR LOANS UNDER REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY IS APRIL 18, 2023; 03/05/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Will Be Financed Through Combination of Cash on Hand and Credit Facilities; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES; 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42M, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $146.64. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has invested 2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc owns 128,532 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 899,287 shares. Stanley holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,645 shares. Natixis has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Independent Franchise Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.17% or 139,025 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 25,948 shares. Coastline Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 43,015 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management Corporation owns 26,809 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. 106,976 were accumulated by Washington Tru. Nottingham Advsrs Inc reported 2,440 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 94,500 shares. Creative Planning has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tdam Usa Inc owns 55,159 shares. 5,212 were accumulated by Df Dent.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.83 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTX shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability invested in 340,552 shares. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,850 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 372,422 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.02% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,650 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Amer Century Inc holds 0.03% or 583,885 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Citadel Advisors Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). 3.35 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,025 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0.02% or 1.94M shares. 6,562 are owned by Balyasny Asset Ltd Company.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 2.21M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $181.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,391 activity. 400 shares were bought by Deans Alison Ann, worth $23,663 on Thursday, March 14.