Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Intrust Bank Na Raised Position by $966,255; S&Co Continues to Hold Stake in Eqt (EQT)

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 89,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 553,456 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 464,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 4.68M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EACH HOLDER OF COMMON UNIT OF RMP WILL RECEIVE 0.3319 UNITS OF EQM, REPRESENTING EQUITY VALUE OF $2.1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board; 31/05/2018 – EQT Corp. Evaluating Potential Sale of Non-Core Production and Related Assets in Huron Play; 27/04/2018 – EQT Infrastructure to Sell lslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 18/04/2018 – EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK HAS ALSO RESIGNED FROM CO’S BOARD

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. 16,800 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph. $111,895 worth of stock was bought by Jenkins Donald M. on Friday, February 22. Rice Daniel J. IV also bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473 worth of stock. Smith Jimmi Sue bought 6,000 shares worth $118,740.