Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Intrust Bank Na Has Raised Its Position by $966,255; Hmi Capital Has Decreased Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stake by $48.51 Million; Share Price Were Volatile

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.06M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Adopt Me: Ellie loves to snuggle; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 EPS 28c-EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank reported 63,500 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 198,389 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc invested in 35,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Ltd has 12,262 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 76 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 5,714 shares. Sylebra Hk owns 256,616 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 27,052 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 199,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Tiverton Asset Mgmt owns 757 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 658,542 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

