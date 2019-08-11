Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Intrust Bank Na Has Increased Its Stake; Falcon Edge Capital LP Lifted Red Hat (RHT) Position by $873,600; Shares Were Volatile

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Btim Corp has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dean Inv Ltd reported 42,861 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va holds 3.02% or 396,723 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Asset Inc owns 89,973 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22.48 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 249,618 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bainco Int stated it has 84,155 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak reported 1,967 shares. Lbmc Invest Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,494 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bokf Na invested in 0.49% or 182,981 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gladius Management LP accumulated 36,333 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “IBM exec updates investors on Red Hat deal – Triangle Business Journal” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Alps Advsr reported 2,898 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 208,444 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 251 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co has 31,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 48,196 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust owns 117,944 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 366,489 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 116,803 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,130 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 258,815 shares or 0.12% of the stock.