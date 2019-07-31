Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Ibm Retirement Fund Lifted Position; As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Share Price Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 75.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 259,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,865 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, down from 342,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 633,804 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $143.85. About 2.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VG’s profit will be $7.27 million for 105.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,916 shares to 7,015 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 21,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

