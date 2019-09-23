Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Raised Stake; Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Market Value Rose While Hutchinson Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 119.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 12,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 5,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 15,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset holds 0.85% or 645,776 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.73% or 12,730 shares. First Personal Ser invested in 8,841 shares. E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.41% or 6,800 shares in its portfolio. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westfield Management Communications Limited Partnership reported 0.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citigroup holds 0.28% or 2.44 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ibis Prns Llp has 8.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company owns 2,446 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 63,275 shares. Smith Salley Associate has 71,972 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.88% or 8,919 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc holds 227,200 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Next Grp Incorporated accumulated 23,556 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 110,000 shares. Pettee Investors Incorporated has 2.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,848 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc holds 739,120 shares. Ar Asset Management reported 2.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 9,379 shares. Northeast Inv Management holds 1.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 118,653 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 10,059 shares. Management Professionals accumulated 463 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,768 shares. Jnba Advsrs owns 9,966 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Fort LP stated it has 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Page Arthur B owns 1.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,239 shares. 255,312 are owned by Whittier.