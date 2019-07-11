Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Raised Position; Kennedy (KW) Stock Value Rose While Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Stake by $850,521

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 204,621 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.75 million activity. Shares for $1.83 million were sold by RICKS MARY on Friday, February 1. 7,100 shares were bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh, worth $149,100.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 25 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.56M shares, and cut its stake in Mfc Bancorp Ltd.