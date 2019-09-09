Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Shellback Capital LP Boosted Its Foot Locker (FL) Position by $15.30 Million

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 159.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 2.34 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.63. About 3.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 10,100 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,850 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 927,338 shares. First Mercantile Commerce reported 0.14% stake. 5,771 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Corp. Mirae Asset Global Investments has 19,486 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 3,616 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 21,677 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 117,675 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.01% or 152,402 shares. New York-based Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 5,244 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,420 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 372 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 0.2% stake.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Rebounds Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker Trades Lower On Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 20,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6 shares, and cut its stake in Callable.