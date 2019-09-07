Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Boosted Holding by $1.17 Million as Share Price Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding by $19.91 Million as Share Price Declined

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 548.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 375,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 444,097 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, up from 68,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,621 shares to 202,248 shares, valued at $22.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,139 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Prtnrs invested in 10.27M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Capital Fund Management Sa accumulated 63,806 shares. Mariner holds 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 415,396 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tctc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.08% or 369,252 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Lc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 120,019 shares. Laffer Invs accumulated 0% or 12,980 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.22% or 355,143 shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 139,950 shares. Bowling Portfolio Llc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, North Amer Management has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,084 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 44,205 shares. The New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfc Bancorp Ltd by 288,000 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.34M shares, and cut its stake in Call.

