Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Howland Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Mid (MAA) Stake Has Increased by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 3,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 81,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 78,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 400,233 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1154.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 103,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 111,957 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, up from 8,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 375,485 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 9,524 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 1,763 shares. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 8,255 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Tn has 0.16% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 9,940 shares. Mesirow Fin Investment holds 0.27% or 16,070 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 21,616 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 78,276 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has 26,208 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.14% or 230,548 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 15,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 2,360 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 42,989 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 62,032 shares to 133,138 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 62,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,037 shares, and cut its stake in United Community Banks Inc. O (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 193,934 shares to 106,513 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 24,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,898 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora invested in 21,496 shares. Joel Isaacson Llc invested in 0.33% or 20,636 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 9,000 shares. Moreover, Columbus Hill Cap Management LP has 1.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Independent Franchise Partners Llp accumulated 139,025 shares. 212,967 were reported by Fiduciary Tru. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Incorporated Ma holds 5,438 shares. Cookson Peirce And Company Inc has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 9,192 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Mgmt reported 3,841 shares. Buckingham reported 60,678 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Ruffer Llp reported 5.13M shares stake. Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 7.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,001 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,719 shares. Moreover, Navellier Assoc has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).