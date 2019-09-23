Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Howard Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Share Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Upped by Kanawha Capital Management Llc

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 208 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, up from 253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.98. About 2.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 207,590 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, down from 210,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 2.92M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 4,886 shares to 91,841 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.