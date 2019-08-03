Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Raised Holding; Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Tremblant Capital Group Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 367,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 378,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.97M, down from 745,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 282,005 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 87 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma owns 170,429 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 18,310 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.01% or 14,978 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate invested in 20,530 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsr accumulated 1,690 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 2.45M shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 59,802 were accumulated by Zacks Inv. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 8,141 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Ftb Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 175 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab stated it has 46,208 shares. 85,796 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.66% or 80,450 shares.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $918,952 activity.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.37 million shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $79.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 727,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares to 128,665 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).