Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Hendershot Investments Cut Stake by $7.04 Million; Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.13 Million

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 53.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 50,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 94,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 609,987 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.27M, down from 624,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 315,219 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $304.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vse Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 61,490 shares to 133,609 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

