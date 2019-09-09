Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Harding Loevner LP Boosted Its Holding by $4.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Indaba Capital Management LP Holding in Amerco (UHAL) Lowered by $1.88 Million as Stock Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 67,718 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16 million, down from 72,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $355.89. About 56,881 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 36,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.81 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Limited Com owns 1,898 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Limited has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 102,119 shares. Fairfield Bush And owns 17,277 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 100 shares. Covington Advsrs reported 34,912 shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kj Harrison And reported 46,077 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 34,502 shares. Hendershot Incorporated invested 3.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Empyrean Capital Prns Limited Partnership reported 171,286 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.46% or 51,378 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yorktown Management And Research Co holds 0.19% or 5,400 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invest Counsel reported 33,261 shares stake.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.74M shares to 130 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.46M shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $175.10 million for 9.80 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2,300 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Llc owns 690 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). State Street invested in 0.01% or 215,704 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 136 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 33,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 1,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Com owns 4,361 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management accumulated 3,142 shares or 0.17% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation Corporation invested in 0% or 2,439 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 21,315 shares.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 2.59M shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exantas Cap Corp.