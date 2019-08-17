Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Has Cut Position as Stock Rose; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Declined, Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed by $1.01 Million Its Stake

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 65,917 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 93,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 2.92M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 28,679 shares to 109,605 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 32,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

