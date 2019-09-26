Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Gm Advisory Group Lifted Holding; Lsv Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $22.99 Million

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 418,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 4.82 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269.09M, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 7.03 million shares traded or 16.40% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 9.34 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 180,000 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $24.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) by 51,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.81 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has 6.71M shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Co owns 197,763 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Eqis Inc stated it has 0.26% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dana Investment Advsr has 0.92% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 332,973 shares. Sigma Planning reported 17,461 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Company holds 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 162,905 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Finance Architects stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.28 million shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Llc reported 1,164 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 155,395 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 3,650 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 16,628 shares stake. Parkwood Llc has invested 1.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Condor Cap Mngmt owns 25,269 shares.

