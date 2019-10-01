Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Founders Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $348,056; Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $381,810 as Share Value Rose

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 821,194 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table)

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.02. About 2.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Netflix Stock Was Slammed Friday – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How About Owning a Few Stocks Outside the US? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Disney+ Could Surpass Netflix – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.10 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Assoc holds 9,305 shares. Centurylink Invest Management accumulated 0.83% or 15,242 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn invested in 1.92% or 43,127 shares. The Oregon-based Ims Mngmt has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diamond Hill Capital Management stated it has 2.88 million shares. First Personal Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,841 shares. 1,898 were accumulated by First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corporation. River Road Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,722 shares. Regentatlantic Capital invested in 1.23% or 131,150 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corporation, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 112,745 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs has invested 2.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Chip Ptnrs reported 1,243 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.21% or 4,780 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Mangement Corp has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has 36,406 shares.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 801,881 shares stake. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability (Wy) invested in 0.04% or 200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cap Invest Counsel owns 21,823 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 8,035 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 17,025 shares. Optimum Investment holds 500 shares. 86,108 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Huntington National Bank stated it has 488,715 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 186,135 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 62,500 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 45,181 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 25,342 shares to 280,185 shares, valued at $35.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 30.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.