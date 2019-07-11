Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Founders Capital Management Lifted Holding; Omnicom Group (OMC) Valuation Rose While Pzena Investment Management Decreased by $91.33 Million Its Position

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 3,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,595 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 93,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.61M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409.79M, down from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 1.08M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contour Asset Management Lc owns 509,156 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 1.54 million shares. South Texas Money accumulated 0.16% or 33,459 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 196,805 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co accumulated 0.07% or 27,683 shares. Moreover, Pettee Invsts Incorporated has 1.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ativo Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 18,989 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Stock Yards Comml Bank & accumulated 113,824 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2.06 million are held by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Zwj Counsel Inc owns 5,570 shares. Moreover, Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,874 shares. Punch & Assocs Mngmt Inc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Family Office owns 25,666 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. 4 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $451 on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $350.25M for 13.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft And Associates Llc stated it has 31,093 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 34,447 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 70,117 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jefferies Group Lc owns 0.03% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 41,951 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability invested in 3,130 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd has invested 0.21% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Baystate Wealth Lc reported 31 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Comerica Natl Bank owns 43,378 shares. Motco holds 0% or 240 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 289 shares. Security owns 21,342 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 1.10 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 606,781 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $431.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 29,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unsp Adr.