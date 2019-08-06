Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder First Personal Financial Services Has Increased Position; Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Holding as Valuation Declined

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 8.72M shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 4,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 209,222 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14M, down from 213,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.48% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 132,924 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 55,012 shares to 424,200 shares, valued at $46.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 31,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 833,194 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 8,636 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 0.2% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 143,930 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Co reported 3,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 4,387 shares. Raymond James Na reported 9,167 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 2,915 were reported by Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma. American Century invested in 111,809 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Crestwood Capital Management L P, New York-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.1% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 10,107 shares.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares to 3,603 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).