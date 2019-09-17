Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder First Dallas Securities Has Increased Holding; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fulton Bank Decreased by $1.04 Million Its Position

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 9,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 39,693 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, down from 49,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 9.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622,000, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability holds 17,486 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 30,393 shares. Moreover, Cna Financial Corp has 1.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 56,819 shares. Cordasco Financial Network invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 1.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 25,323 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 102,485 shares. Telos Management, a California-based fund reported 40,641 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc reported 3,759 shares. 795 were accumulated by Hillsdale Mngmt. Discovery Capital Management Limited Liability Company Ct owns 262,500 shares. Renaissance Invest Gp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,567 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc invested in 7,400 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Incorporated reported 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Michigan-based Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi has invested 2.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community Bancorporation Na holds 1.04% or 38,684 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us holds 1.44 million shares. Eqis Capital has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 44,455 are held by Mcmillion Cap Inc. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 993,988 were accumulated by Bristol John W And Communication Inc New York. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,784 shares. 91,687 were reported by Penobscot Inv Mngmt. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Co invested 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 24,727 are owned by Brighton Jones Lc. Bokf Na reported 354,657 shares. Security Natl Trust Communications, West Virginia-based fund reported 46,885 shares. Profit Invest Management Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 9,794 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 1.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hennessy Advsr accumulated 125,850 shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 335 shares to 1,623 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.25 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.