Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Financial Advantage Increased Holding by $7.14 Million; Air Lease (AL) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management Llc

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 13932.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 351,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 354,174 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 2,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 937,702 shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Air Lease (AL) Reports Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ms China A Shar (CAF) by 467,438 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $69.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishr Gbl Mat (MXI) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,030 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

