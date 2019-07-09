Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Fiera Capital Has Boosted Its Holding; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Valuation Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Has Lowered Holding by $39.90 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 30,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,533 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36 million, up from 432,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 319,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.34M, down from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 1.03 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,040 shares to 5,881 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 22,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,896 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148,361 are held by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverpark Management Lc has invested 2.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wills Incorporated owns 19,413 shares. First Business Fincl Inc holds 0.2% or 10,148 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Management LP holds 0.47% or 3,500 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 5,446 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 4.05% or 509,156 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 87,663 shares stake. Van Strum Towne Inc owns 47,665 shares. Halcyon Management Prtnrs Lp holds 207,310 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability holds 24,361 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. King Luther Management accumulated 906,496 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc accumulated 0.61% or 25,725 shares. Winfield Associate accumulated 4,280 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc holds 0.02% or 7,185 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 16,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 229,143 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. 10,510 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 28,701 shares. Neumann Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,674 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And accumulated 175 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Palladium Prtn Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 5,254 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 716,087 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 7,142 shares. Moreover, Architects has 0.11% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,406 shares. Capital Ww reported 292,727 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com holds 1,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.04 million for 28.73 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 92,287 shares to 348,330 shares, valued at $64.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Class A.