Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Has Boosted Stake; Leucadia National Holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Lifted as Valuation Declined

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 43,650 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 80,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,563 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 230,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 1.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) by 4,500 shares to 310,584 shares, valued at $22.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,168 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

