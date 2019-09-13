Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Raised Holding; Highlander Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Republic Services (RSG) by $516,000 as Stock Rose

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 80,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,563 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 230,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.14 million shares traded or 11.88% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.14% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 4.30 million shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 318,388 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt reported 2,350 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The Kansas-based Dean Cap has invested 0.74% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Gradient Ltd Liability Corp holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,406 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 892,307 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 86,745 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated holds 825,382 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 234 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has invested 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 10,034 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 24.47 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares to 27,464 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,389 shares to 313,607 shares, valued at $43.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,024 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Tru Financial Bank has 651,381 shares. Welch Gru Llc has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisors Asset Management has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,000 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 174,759 shares. James Investment Research accumulated 140,623 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.36% stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.89% or 245,570 shares. Community Tru And, a Kentucky-based fund reported 72,730 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 7,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,441 are held by Bowling Port Mgmt Llc. Klingenstein Fields Co Llc stated it has 5.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Asset Mgmt has invested 2.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stonebridge Advisors Limited Co holds 1.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 72,641 shares. 466,945 were reported by Mackay Shields Llc.