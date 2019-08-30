Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Evermay Wealth Management Has Increased Stake by $329,115; Sta Wealth Management Lifted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $1.26 Million; Share Price Rose

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 2.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video)

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $285.3. About 842,714 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,039 are owned by Iron Finance Limited Company. Palisade Asset Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 108,575 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Hills Financial Bank Tru accumulated 42,008 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 8,084 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 459,816 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W invested in 1.41% or 31,230 shares. Agf Invests Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 249,078 shares. Lourd Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 9,929 shares. Sigma Counselors accumulated 0.05% or 3,625 shares. Churchill Corp holds 0.27% or 91,057 shares. Parthenon has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,282 were accumulated by Community Comml Bank Of Raymore. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 276,004 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 184,271 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.37% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1832 Asset LP accumulated 798,043 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability invested 1.63% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 3,038 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Glenview Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 980,589 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 0.25% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,740 shares. 245,266 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma. Guardian Life Company Of America has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.82% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Proshare Ltd Llc owns 64,081 shares. Citigroup accumulated 594,070 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 895 are held by Rathbone Brothers Pcl. Hilltop reported 3,481 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot owns 4,784 shares. Charter Trust has invested 0.62% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 8,220 shares to 3,111 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 158,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,792 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).