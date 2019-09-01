Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Evermay Wealth Management Boosted Position; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Skylands Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $1.92 Million

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 10,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 317,200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.25 million, down from 327,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1.34M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 2.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Hathaway holds 23.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 249.59 million shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polaris Greystone Fincl Lc reported 48,047 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd reported 15,963 shares. Field Main Bank holds 4.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,414 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Co holds 16,840 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets has invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp holds 1.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 293,434 shares. 5,382 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Moreover, Hudock Capital Gru Llc has 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,876 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Com has 15,846 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Amer Asset holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,945 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na reported 1.63% stake.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 216,500 shares to 285,450 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

