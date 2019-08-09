Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Lifted Its Holding; Partner Investment Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.43 Million as Stock Price Declined

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,181 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.12. About 5.65 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 9,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $143.52. About 3.04M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,610 shares to 50,864 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $80.00M for 398.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.03M.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.