Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Diligent Investors Has Upped Holding by $526,140 as Stock Rose; Centre Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Noble Energy (NBL)

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 31,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.79. About 3.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 60,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 331,980 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 271,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 2.18M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

