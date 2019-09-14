Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $10.43 Million; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Holds Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.80 million shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.38 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 421,542 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 26,996 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 66,350 were accumulated by Thornburg Inv Management. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 101,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engy Opportunities Management Lc holds 6,188 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Macroview Management Ltd reported 27 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,490 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.02% or 9,551 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation invested in 132,552 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Freestone Llc has 4,768 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 59,212 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Management, California-based fund reported 11,058 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Arrow has invested 1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 45,318 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 2,530 shares. The Tennessee-based Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capwealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Md Sass Investors Svcs holds 0.48% or 14,800 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 475,841 shares. Tradewinds Capital holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,714 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 22,025 shares. 3,250 were reported by Glob Endowment L P. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 6,800 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,461 are owned by Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com.