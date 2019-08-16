Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Boosted Its Holding by $2.25 Million; As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Valuation Rose, Hgk Asset Management Boosted Position by $6.22 Million

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 368,819 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.95M, up from 348,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communiti (NYSE:AVB) by 2,513 shares to 30,455 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 33,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,342 shares, and cut its stake in International Busin (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,228 shares. 2.20 million are held by Chevy Chase Trust. Lifeplan Gru Inc invested in 1,622 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 492,817 shares. Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 22,089 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.08M shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland Com reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baxter Bros has 101,071 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,103 shares. Brinker Capital holds 102,119 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Management Limited reported 44,735 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3.67M shares. Kentucky-based Field Main Natl Bank has invested 1.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Calamos Advsrs Limited Co holds 1.15 million shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 12,205 shares to 65,658 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,368 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

