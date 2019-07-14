Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Contour Asset Management Has Increased Position by $21.46 Million; Northern Tr (NTRS) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Has Decreased Holding

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79 million, down from 163,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $91.34 lastly. It is down 13.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53M, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on July, 24 before the open. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 0.58% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.72 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $376.59 million for 13.20 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.89% EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87,059 shares to 147,359 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 115,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 756 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc (Call) by 3.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc (Call).