Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $477,633 as Market Valuation Rose; Glenview State Bank Trust Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $306,332

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Cap Corp holds 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 19,694 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,466 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 204,896 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5.36M are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Harvey Cap has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ycg Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,589 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company owns 1.69 million shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,920 shares. Community Financial Bank Na reported 36,146 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Samlyn Limited Liability Corp owns 799,190 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt holds 1.63% or 27,722 shares in its portfolio. Compton Cap Inc Ri owns 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,174 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 7,019 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares to 19,108 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,412 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miles invested 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Multi holds 6,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd owns 1.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,687 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc holds 4,526 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Co reported 3,204 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goodman Corporation has invested 4.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 190 shares. Private Asset has 5,624 shares. Wills Financial Group Inc holds 1,547 shares. Fiduciary, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,985 shares. Rothschild Capital Prtn Lc accumulated 6.99% or 7,037 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0.22% or 7,545 shares. First Tru Co holds 1.44% or 8,056 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trade Desk +7.8% on Amazon ad tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Healthcare Overhaul Makes CVS Stock a Buy Despite Near-Term Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.